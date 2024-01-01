Tunisian dinars to Hungarian forints today
Convert TND to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 TND to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|118.2330
|118.4470
|Low
|115.3640
|113.4560
|Average
|116.3063
|116.0689
|Change
|1.33%
|1.85%
1 TND to HUF stats
The performance of TND to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.2330 and a 30 day low of 115.3640. This means the 30 day average was 116.3063. The change for TND to HUF was 1.33.
The performance of TND to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.4470 and a 90 day low of 113.4560. This means the 90 day average was 116.0689. The change for TND to HUF was 1.85.
|Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
|1 TND
|117.45500 HUF
|5 TND
|587.27500 HUF
|10 TND
|1,174.55000 HUF
|20 TND
|2,349.10000 HUF
|50 TND
|5,872.75000 HUF
|100 TND
|11,745.50000 HUF
|250 TND
|29,363.75000 HUF
|500 TND
|58,727.50000 HUF
|1000 TND
|117,455.00000 HUF
|2000 TND
|234,910.00000 HUF
|5000 TND
|587,275.00000 HUF
|10000 TND
|1,174,550.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Tunisian Dinar
|2000 HUF
|17.02778 TND
|5000 HUF
|42.56945 TND
|10000 HUF
|85.13890 TND
|15000 HUF
|127.70835 TND
|20000 HUF
|170.27780 TND
|30000 HUF
|255.41670 TND
|40000 HUF
|340.55560 TND
|50000 HUF
|425.69450 TND
|60000 HUF
|510.83340 TND
|100000 HUF
|851.38900 TND
|150000 HUF
|1,277.08350 TND
|200000 HUF
|1,702.77800 TND