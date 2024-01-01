Tunisian dinars to Hungarian forints today

Convert TND to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
117,455 huf

DT1.000 TND = Ft117.5 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:24
TND to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High118.2330118.4470
Low115.3640113.4560
Average116.3063116.0689
Change1.33%1.85%
1 TND to HUF stats

The performance of TND to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.2330 and a 30 day low of 115.3640. This means the 30 day average was 116.3063. The change for TND to HUF was 1.33.

The performance of TND to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.4470 and a 90 day low of 113.4560. This means the 90 day average was 116.0689. The change for TND to HUF was 1.85.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 TND117.45500 HUF
5 TND587.27500 HUF
10 TND1,174.55000 HUF
20 TND2,349.10000 HUF
50 TND5,872.75000 HUF
100 TND11,745.50000 HUF
250 TND29,363.75000 HUF
500 TND58,727.50000 HUF
1000 TND117,455.00000 HUF
2000 TND234,910.00000 HUF
5000 TND587,275.00000 HUF
10000 TND1,174,550.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Tunisian Dinar
2000 HUF17.02778 TND
5000 HUF42.56945 TND
10000 HUF85.13890 TND
15000 HUF127.70835 TND
20000 HUF170.27780 TND
30000 HUF255.41670 TND
40000 HUF340.55560 TND
50000 HUF425.69450 TND
60000 HUF510.83340 TND
100000 HUF851.38900 TND
150000 HUF1,277.08350 TND
200000 HUF1,702.77800 TND