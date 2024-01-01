150,000 Hungarian forints to Tunisian dinars

Convert HUF to TND at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = DT0.008092 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
HUF to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TND
1 HUF to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00840.0086
Low0.00810.0081
Average0.00820.0084
Change-3.09%-5.97%
1 HUF to TND stats

The performance of HUF to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0084 and a 30 day low of 0.0081. This means the 30 day average was 0.0082. The change for HUF to TND was -3.09.

The performance of HUF to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0086 and a 90 day low of 0.0081. This means the 90 day average was 0.0084. The change for HUF to TND was -5.97.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9510.7911.41.34518.10984.3861.54
1 EUR1.05210.8321.4731.41419.04688.7531.62
1 GBP1.2631.20111.7691.69922.879106.6181.946
1 CAD0.7140.6790.56510.9612.93360.271.1

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Tunisian Dinar
2000 HUF16.18418 TND
5000 HUF40.46045 TND
10000 HUF80.92090 TND
15000 HUF121.38135 TND
20000 HUF161.84180 TND
30000 HUF242.76270 TND
40000 HUF323.68360 TND
50000 HUF404.60450 TND
60000 HUF485.52540 TND
100000 HUF809.20900 TND
150000 HUF1,213.81350 TND
200000 HUF1,618.41800 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 TND123.57700 HUF
5 TND617.88500 HUF
10 TND1,235.77000 HUF
20 TND2,471.54000 HUF
50 TND6,178.85000 HUF
100 TND12,357.70000 HUF
250 TND30,894.25000 HUF
500 TND61,788.50000 HUF
1000 TND123,577.00000 HUF
2000 TND247,154.00000 HUF
5000 TND617,885.00000 HUF
10000 TND1,235,770.00000 HUF