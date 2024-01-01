Tunisian dinars to Romanian leus today

Convert TND to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
1,470.84 ron

DT1.000 TND = L1.471 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30
TND to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.48471.4847
Low1.46701.4661
Average1.47271.4743
Change0.09%-0.31%
1 TND to RON stats

The performance of TND to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4847 and a 30 day low of 1.4670. This means the 30 day average was 1.4727. The change for TND to RON was 0.09.

The performance of TND to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4847 and a 90 day low of 1.4661. This means the 90 day average was 1.4743. The change for TND to RON was -0.31.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 TND1.47084 RON
5 TND7.35420 RON
10 TND14.70840 RON
20 TND29.41680 RON
50 TND73.54200 RON
100 TND147.08400 RON
250 TND367.71000 RON
500 TND735.42000 RON
1000 TND1,470.84000 RON
2000 TND2,941.68000 RON
5000 TND7,354.20000 RON
10000 TND14,708.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tunisian Dinar
1 RON0.67988 TND
5 RON3.39941 TND
10 RON6.79882 TND
20 RON13.59764 TND
50 RON33.99410 TND
100 RON67.98820 TND
250 RON169.97050 TND
500 RON339.94100 TND
1000 RON679.88200 TND
2000 RON1,359.76400 TND
5000 RON3,399.41000 TND
10000 RON6,798.82000 TND