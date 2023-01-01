5 Tunisian dinars to Romanian leus

Convert TND to RON at the real exchange rate

5 tnd
7.43 ron

1.00000 TND = 1.48625 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56 UTC
TND to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 TND1.48625 RON
5 TND7.43125 RON
10 TND14.86250 RON
20 TND29.72500 RON
50 TND74.31250 RON
100 TND148.62500 RON
250 TND371.56250 RON
500 TND743.12500 RON
1000 TND1486.25000 RON
2000 TND2972.50000 RON
5000 TND7431.25000 RON
10000 TND14862.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tunisian Dinar
1 RON0.67283 TND
5 RON3.36417 TND
10 RON6.72835 TND
20 RON13.45670 TND
50 RON33.64175 TND
100 RON67.28350 TND
250 RON168.20875 TND
500 RON336.41750 TND
1000 RON672.83500 TND
2000 RON1345.67000 TND
5000 RON3364.17500 TND
10000 RON6728.35000 TND