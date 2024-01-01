Tunisian dinars to Thai bahts today

Convert TND to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
11,395.40 thb

DT1.000 TND = ฿11.40 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
TND to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.721111.8288
Low11.385711.3857
Average11.611611.6876
Change-2.43%-3.03%
1 TND to THB stats

The performance of TND to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7211 and a 30 day low of 11.3857. This means the 30 day average was 11.6116. The change for TND to THB was -2.43.

The performance of TND to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.8288 and a 90 day low of 11.3857. This means the 90 day average was 11.6876. The change for TND to THB was -3.03.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3661.5141.6770.93521.096
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09724.739
1 USD0.9170.782183.7641.3881.5370.85719.341
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Thai Baht
1 TND11.39540 THB
5 TND56.97700 THB
10 TND113.95400 THB
20 TND227.90800 THB
50 TND569.77000 THB
100 TND1,139.54000 THB
250 TND2,848.85000 THB
500 TND5,697.70000 THB
1000 TND11,395.40000 THB
2000 TND22,790.80000 THB
5000 TND56,977.00000 THB
10000 TND113,954.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tunisian Dinar
1 THB0.08775 TND
5 THB0.43877 TND
10 THB0.87755 TND
20 THB1.75510 TND
50 THB4.38774 TND
100 THB8.77548 TND
250 THB21.93870 TND
500 THB43.87740 TND
1000 THB87.75480 TND
2000 THB175.50960 TND
5000 THB438.77400 TND
10000 THB877.54800 TND