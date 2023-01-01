1 thousand Tunisian dinars to Thai bahts

Convert TND to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
11,595.20 thb

1.00000 TND = 11.59520 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:3 UTC
TND to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 THB
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.050487.43531.443831.661240.963218.9138
1GBP1.1555411.2138101.0371.668431.919661.1130121.856
1USD0.9520.823859183.241.374551.581530.91718.0063
1INR0.0114370.009897390.012013510.01651310.01899960.01101630.216318

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Thai Baht
1 TND11.59520 THB
5 TND57.97600 THB
10 TND115.95200 THB
20 TND231.90400 THB
50 TND579.76000 THB
100 TND1159.52000 THB
250 TND2898.80000 THB
500 TND5797.60000 THB
1000 TND11595.20000 THB
2000 TND23190.40000 THB
5000 TND57976.00000 THB
10000 TND115952.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tunisian Dinar
1 THB0.08624 TND
5 THB0.43121 TND
10 THB0.86243 TND
20 THB1.72486 TND
50 THB4.31215 TND
100 THB8.62429 TND
250 THB21.56072 TND
500 THB43.12145 TND
1000 THB86.24290 TND
2000 THB172.48580 TND
5000 THB431.21450 TND
10000 THB862.42900 TND