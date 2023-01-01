1 Thai baht to Tunisian dinars

Convert THB to TND at the real exchange rate

1 thb
0.086 tnd

1.00000 THB = 0.08605 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:0 UTC
THB to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 TND
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tunisian Dinar
1 THB0.08605 TND
5 THB0.43024 TND
10 THB0.86048 TND
20 THB1.72096 TND
50 THB4.30239 TND
100 THB8.60478 TND
250 THB21.51195 TND
500 THB43.02390 TND
1000 THB86.04780 TND
2000 THB172.09560 TND
5000 THB430.23900 TND
10000 THB860.47800 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Thai Baht
1 TND11.62150 THB
5 TND58.10750 THB
10 TND116.21500 THB
20 TND232.43000 THB
50 TND581.07500 THB
100 TND1162.15000 THB
250 TND2905.37500 THB
500 TND5810.75000 THB
1000 TND11621.50000 THB
2000 TND23243.00000 THB
5000 TND58107.50000 THB
10000 TND116215.00000 THB