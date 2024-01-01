Tunisian dinars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert TND to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
15,696.70 egp

DT1.000 TND = E£15.70 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
TND to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.696715.6967
Low15.365014.9790
Average15.522515.3037
Change2.16%2.43%
1 TND to EGP stats

The performance of TND to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.6967 and a 30 day low of 15.3650. This means the 30 day average was 15.5225. The change for TND to EGP was 2.16.

The performance of TND to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.6967 and a 90 day low of 14.9790. This means the 90 day average was 15.3037. The change for TND to EGP was 2.43.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 TND15.69670 EGP
5 TND78.48350 EGP
10 TND156.96700 EGP
20 TND313.93400 EGP
50 TND784.83500 EGP
100 TND1,569.67000 EGP
250 TND3,924.17500 EGP
500 TND7,848.35000 EGP
1000 TND15,696.70000 EGP
2000 TND31,393.40000 EGP
5000 TND78,483.50000 EGP
10000 TND156,967.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 EGP0.06371 TND
5 EGP0.31854 TND
10 EGP0.63708 TND
20 EGP1.27415 TND
50 EGP3.18539 TND
100 EGP6.37077 TND
250 EGP15.92693 TND
500 EGP31.85385 TND
1000 EGP63.70770 TND
2000 EGP127.41540 TND
5000 EGP318.53850 TND
10000 EGP637.07700 TND