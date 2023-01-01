2000 Tunisian dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert TND to EGP at the real exchange rate

2,000 tnd
19,324.28 egp

1.00000 TND = 9.66214 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:9 UTC
TND to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 TND9.66214 EGP
5 TND48.31070 EGP
10 TND96.62140 EGP
20 TND193.24280 EGP
50 TND483.10700 EGP
100 TND966.21400 EGP
250 TND2415.53500 EGP
500 TND4831.07000 EGP
1000 TND9662.14000 EGP
2000 TND19324.28000 EGP
5000 TND48310.70000 EGP
10000 TND96621.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 EGP0.10350 TND
5 EGP0.51748 TND
10 EGP1.03497 TND
20 EGP2.06994 TND
50 EGP5.17485 TND
100 EGP10.34970 TND
250 EGP25.87425 TND
500 EGP51.74850 TND
1000 EGP103.49700 TND
2000 EGP206.99400 TND
5000 EGP517.48500 TND
10000 EGP1034.97000 TND