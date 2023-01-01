10 thousand Tunisian dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert TND to EGP at the real exchange rate

10,000 tnd
96,569.90 egp

1.00000 TND = 9.65699 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10 UTC
TND to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 TND9.65699 EGP
5 TND48.28495 EGP
10 TND96.56990 EGP
20 TND193.13980 EGP
50 TND482.84950 EGP
100 TND965.69900 EGP
250 TND2414.24750 EGP
500 TND4828.49500 EGP
1000 TND9656.99000 EGP
2000 TND19313.98000 EGP
5000 TND48284.95000 EGP
10000 TND96569.90000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 EGP0.10355 TND
5 EGP0.51776 TND
10 EGP1.03552 TND
20 EGP2.07104 TND
50 EGP5.17760 TND
100 EGP10.35520 TND
250 EGP25.88800 TND
500 EGP51.77600 TND
1000 EGP103.55200 TND
2000 EGP207.10400 TND
5000 EGP517.76000 TND
10000 EGP1035.52000 TND