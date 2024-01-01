Tunisian dinars to South Korean wons today

Convert TND to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
437,639 krw

DT1.000 TND = ₩437.6 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:26
TND to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High448.3120448.3120
Low437.6460432.4310
Average444.0734440.9580
Change-0.78%1.21%
1 TND to KRW stats

The performance of TND to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 448.3120 and a 30 day low of 437.6460. This means the 30 day average was 444.0734. The change for TND to KRW was -0.78.

The performance of TND to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 448.3120 and a 90 day low of 432.4310. This means the 90 day average was 440.9580. The change for TND to KRW was 1.21.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / South Korean Won
1 TND437.63900 KRW
5 TND2,188.19500 KRW
10 TND4,376.39000 KRW
20 TND8,752.78000 KRW
50 TND21,881.95000 KRW
100 TND43,763.90000 KRW
250 TND109,409.75000 KRW
500 TND218,819.50000 KRW
1000 TND437,639.00000 KRW
2000 TND875,278.00000 KRW
5000 TND2,188,195.00000 KRW
10000 TND4,376,390.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tunisian Dinar
1 KRW0.00228 TND
5 KRW0.01142 TND
10 KRW0.02285 TND
20 KRW0.04570 TND
50 KRW0.11425 TND
100 KRW0.22850 TND
250 KRW0.57125 TND
500 KRW1.14250 TND
1000 KRW2.28499 TND
2000 KRW4.56998 TND
5000 KRW11.42495 TND
10000 KRW22.84990 TND
20000 KRW45.69980 TND
30000 KRW68.54970 TND
40000 KRW91.39960 TND
50000 KRW114.24950 TND