Tunisian dinars to South Korean wons today
Convert TND to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 TND to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|448.3120
|448.3120
|Low
|437.6460
|432.4310
|Average
|444.0734
|440.9580
|Change
|-0.78%
|1.21%
|View full history
1 TND to KRW stats
The performance of TND to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 448.3120 and a 30 day low of 437.6460. This means the 30 day average was 444.0734. The change for TND to KRW was -0.78.
The performance of TND to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 448.3120 and a 90 day low of 432.4310. This means the 90 day average was 440.9580. The change for TND to KRW was 1.21.
|Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / South Korean Won
|1 TND
|437.63900 KRW
|5 TND
|2,188.19500 KRW
|10 TND
|4,376.39000 KRW
|20 TND
|8,752.78000 KRW
|50 TND
|21,881.95000 KRW
|100 TND
|43,763.90000 KRW
|250 TND
|109,409.75000 KRW
|500 TND
|218,819.50000 KRW
|1000 TND
|437,639.00000 KRW
|2000 TND
|875,278.00000 KRW
|5000 TND
|2,188,195.00000 KRW
|10000 TND
|4,376,390.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tunisian Dinar
|1 KRW
|0.00228 TND
|5 KRW
|0.01142 TND
|10 KRW
|0.02285 TND
|20 KRW
|0.04570 TND
|50 KRW
|0.11425 TND
|100 KRW
|0.22850 TND
|250 KRW
|0.57125 TND
|500 KRW
|1.14250 TND
|1000 KRW
|2.28499 TND
|2000 KRW
|4.56998 TND
|5000 KRW
|11.42495 TND
|10000 KRW
|22.84990 TND
|20000 KRW
|45.69980 TND
|30000 KRW
|68.54970 TND
|40000 KRW
|91.39960 TND
|50000 KRW
|114.24950 TND