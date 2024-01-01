Tunisian dinars to Singapore dollars today

Convert TND to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
427.50 sgd

DT1.000 TND = S$0.4275 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30
TND to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43400.4340
Low0.42750.4275
Average0.43210.4322
Change-0.98%-1.04%
1 TND to SGD stats

The performance of TND to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4340 and a 30 day low of 0.4275. This means the 30 day average was 0.4321. The change for TND to SGD was -0.98.

The performance of TND to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4340 and a 90 day low of 0.4275. This means the 90 day average was 0.4322. The change for TND to SGD was -1.04.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 TND0.42750 SGD
5 TND2.13750 SGD
10 TND4.27499 SGD
20 TND8.54998 SGD
50 TND21.37495 SGD
100 TND42.74990 SGD
250 TND106.87475 SGD
500 TND213.74950 SGD
1000 TND427.49900 SGD
2000 TND854.99800 SGD
5000 TND2,137.49500 SGD
10000 TND4,274.99000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 SGD2.33919 TND
5 SGD11.69595 TND
10 SGD23.39190 TND
20 SGD46.78380 TND
50 SGD116.95950 TND
100 SGD233.91900 TND
250 SGD584.79750 TND
500 SGD1,169.59500 TND
1000 SGD2,339.19000 TND
2000 SGD4,678.38000 TND
5000 SGD11,695.95000 TND
10000 SGD23,391.90000 TND