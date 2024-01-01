5,000 Singapore dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert SGD to TND at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = DT2.351 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TND
1 SGD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.35732.3679
Low2.33252.3312
Average2.34742.3473
Change-0.12%0.64%
View full history

1 SGD to TND stats

The performance of SGD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3573 and a 30 day low of 2.3325. This means the 30 day average was 2.3474. The change for SGD to TND was -0.12.

The performance of SGD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3679 and a 90 day low of 2.3312. This means the 90 day average was 2.3473. The change for SGD to TND was 0.64.

Track market ratesView SGD to TND chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5350.79284.5077.2424.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,757.111.6150.83388.9227.624.696
1 AUD0.65110,374.30.61910.51655.0524.7182.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 SGD2.35111 TND
5 SGD11.75555 TND
10 SGD23.51110 TND
20 SGD47.02220 TND
50 SGD117.55550 TND
100 SGD235.11100 TND
250 SGD587.77750 TND
500 SGD1,175.55500 TND
1000 SGD2,351.11000 TND
2000 SGD4,702.22000 TND
5000 SGD11,755.55000 TND
10000 SGD23,511.10000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 TND0.42533 SGD
5 TND2.12666 SGD
10 TND4.25331 SGD
20 TND8.50662 SGD
50 TND21.26655 SGD
100 TND42.53310 SGD
250 TND106.33275 SGD
500 TND212.66550 SGD
1000 TND425.33100 SGD
2000 TND850.66200 SGD
5000 TND2,126.65500 SGD
10000 TND4,253.31000 SGD