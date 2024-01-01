Tunisian dinars to Armenian drams today

Convert TND to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
125,165 amd

DT1.000 TND = ֏125.2 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High125.4690125.4690
Low123.9520123.0520
Average124.7930124.2827
Change0.98%1.12%
View full history

1 TND to AMD stats

The performance of TND to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 125.4690 and a 30 day low of 123.9520. This means the 30 day average was 124.7930. The change for TND to AMD was 0.98.

The performance of TND to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 125.4690 and a 90 day low of 123.0520. This means the 90 day average was 124.2827. The change for TND to AMD was 1.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3821.5131.6750.93721.058
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1811.7751.9641.09924.698
1 USD0.9170.782183.7681.3871.5350.85919.303
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 TND125.16500 AMD
5 TND625.82500 AMD
10 TND1,251.65000 AMD
20 TND2,503.30000 AMD
50 TND6,258.25000 AMD
100 TND12,516.50000 AMD
250 TND31,291.25000 AMD
500 TND62,582.50000 AMD
1000 TND125,165.00000 AMD
2000 TND250,330.00000 AMD
5000 TND625,825.00000 AMD
10000 TND1,251,650.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tunisian Dinar
1 AMD0.00799 TND
5 AMD0.03995 TND
10 AMD0.07989 TND
20 AMD0.15979 TND
50 AMD0.39947 TND
100 AMD0.79894 TND
250 AMD1.99736 TND
500 AMD3.99472 TND
1000 AMD7.98944 TND
2000 AMD15.97888 TND
5000 AMD39.94720 TND
10000 AMD79.89440 TND