1 thousand Armenian drams to Tunisian dinars

Convert AMD to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
8.132 tnd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00813 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19 UTC
AMD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 TND
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tunisian Dinar
1 AMD0.00813 TND
5 AMD0.04066 TND
10 AMD0.08132 TND
20 AMD0.16263 TND
50 AMD0.40658 TND
100 AMD0.81316 TND
250 AMD2.03290 TND
500 AMD4.06580 TND
1000 AMD8.13160 TND
2000 AMD16.26320 TND
5000 AMD40.65800 TND
10000 AMD81.31600 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 TND122.97700 AMD
5 TND614.88500 AMD
10 TND1229.77000 AMD
20 TND2459.54000 AMD
50 TND6148.85000 AMD
100 TND12297.70000 AMD
250 TND30744.25000 AMD
500 TND61488.50000 AMD
1000 TND122977.00000 AMD
2000 TND245954.00000 AMD
5000 TND614885.00000 AMD
10000 TND1229770.00000 AMD