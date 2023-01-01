50 Armenian drams to Tunisian dinars

Convert AMD to TND at the real exchange rate

50 amd
0.407 tnd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00813 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:20 UTC
AMD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 TND
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.052587.54841.434451.647750.9647518.4466
1GBP1.1534711.21405100.9861.654631.900671.1128121.278
1USD0.95010.823689183.18141.36291.565560.9166517.5265
1INR0.01142230.009902330.012021910.01638470.0188210.01101990.210702

How to convert Armenian drams to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tunisian Dinar
1 AMD0.00813 TND
5 AMD0.04066 TND
10 AMD0.08132 TND
20 AMD0.16264 TND
50 AMD0.40661 TND
100 AMD0.81322 TND
250 AMD2.03304 TND
500 AMD4.06608 TND
1000 AMD8.13217 TND
2000 AMD16.26434 TND
5000 AMD40.66085 TND
10000 AMD81.32170 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 TND122.96800 AMD
5 TND614.84000 AMD
10 TND1229.68000 AMD
20 TND2459.36000 AMD
50 TND6148.40000 AMD
100 TND12296.80000 AMD
250 TND30742.00000 AMD
500 TND61484.00000 AMD
1000 TND122968.00000 AMD
2000 TND245936.00000 AMD
5000 TND614840.00000 AMD
10000 TND1229680.00000 AMD