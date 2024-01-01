Tunisian dinars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert TND to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
168,769 crc

DT1.000 TND = ₡168.8 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High170.9730170.9730
Low168.1380162.4790
Average169.7021167.5897
Change-1.29%3.87%
1 TND to CRC stats

The performance of TND to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 170.9730 and a 30 day low of 168.1380. This means the 30 day average was 169.7021. The change for TND to CRC was -1.29.

The performance of TND to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 170.9730 and a 90 day low of 162.4790. This means the 90 day average was 167.5897. The change for TND to CRC was 3.87.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 TND168.76900 CRC
5 TND843.84500 CRC
10 TND1,687.69000 CRC
20 TND3,375.38000 CRC
50 TND8,438.45000 CRC
100 TND16,876.90000 CRC
250 TND42,192.25000 CRC
500 TND84,384.50000 CRC
1000 TND168,769.00000 CRC
2000 TND337,538.00000 CRC
5000 TND843,845.00000 CRC
10000 TND1,687,690.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Tunisian Dinar
1 CRC0.00593 TND
5 CRC0.02963 TND
10 CRC0.05925 TND
20 CRC0.11851 TND
50 CRC0.29626 TND
100 CRC0.59253 TND
250 CRC1.48132 TND
500 CRC2.96263 TND
1000 CRC5.92526 TND
2000 CRC11.85052 TND
5000 CRC29.62630 TND
10000 CRC59.25260 TND