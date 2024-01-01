Tunisian dinars to Czech korunas today

Convert TND to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
7,478.01 czk

DT1.000 TND = Kč7.478 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
TND to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.56777.5677
Low7.42177.2573
Average7.49587.4018
Change0.76%0.77%
1 TND to CZK stats

The performance of TND to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.5677 and a 30 day low of 7.4217. This means the 30 day average was 7.4958. The change for TND to CZK was 0.76.

The performance of TND to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.5677 and a 90 day low of 7.2573. This means the 90 day average was 7.4018. The change for TND to CZK was 0.77.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3791.5131.6750.93621.063
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1871.7751.9651.09824.707
1 USD0.9170.782183.7731.3871.5360.85819.31
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TND7.47801 CZK
5 TND37.39005 CZK
10 TND74.78010 CZK
20 TND149.56020 CZK
50 TND373.90050 CZK
100 TND747.80100 CZK
250 TND1,869.50250 CZK
500 TND3,739.00500 CZK
1000 TND7,478.01000 CZK
2000 TND14,956.02000 CZK
5000 TND37,390.05000 CZK
10000 TND74,780.10000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tunisian Dinar
1 CZK0.13373 TND
5 CZK0.66863 TND
10 CZK1.33725 TND
20 CZK2.67450 TND
50 CZK6.68625 TND
100 CZK13.37250 TND
250 CZK33.43125 TND
500 CZK66.86250 TND
1000 CZK133.72500 TND
2000 CZK267.45000 TND
5000 CZK668.62500 TND
10000 CZK1,337.25000 TND