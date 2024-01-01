Tunisian dinars to Swiss francs today

Convert TND to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
276.68 chf

DT1.000 TND = SFr.0.2767 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20
TND to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28900.2933
Low0.27660.2766
Average0.28560.2873
Change-3.52%-4.52%
1 TND to CHF stats

The performance of TND to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2890 and a 30 day low of 0.2766. This means the 30 day average was 0.2856. The change for TND to CHF was -3.52.

The performance of TND to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2933 and a 90 day low of 0.2766. This means the 90 day average was 0.2873. The change for TND to CHF was -4.52.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 TND0.27668 CHF
5 TND1.38339 CHF
10 TND2.76677 CHF
20 TND5.53354 CHF
50 TND13.83385 CHF
100 TND27.66770 CHF
250 TND69.16925 CHF
500 TND138.33850 CHF
1000 TND276.67700 CHF
2000 TND553.35400 CHF
5000 TND1,383.38500 CHF
10000 TND2,766.77000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tunisian Dinar
1 CHF3.61432 TND
5 CHF18.07160 TND
10 CHF36.14320 TND
20 CHF72.28640 TND
50 CHF180.71600 TND
100 CHF361.43200 TND
250 CHF903.58000 TND
500 CHF1,807.16000 TND
1000 CHF3,614.32000 TND
2000 CHF7,228.64000 TND
5000 CHF18,071.60000 TND
10000 CHF36,143.20000 TND