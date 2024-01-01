Tunisian dinars to CFP francs today

Convert TND to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
35,415 xpf

DT1.000 TND = ₣35.42 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.564835.5648
Low35.266635.2666
Average35.387135.3830
Change-0.07%-0.32%
1 TND to XPF stats

The performance of TND to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.5648 and a 30 day low of 35.2666. This means the 30 day average was 35.3871. The change for TND to XPF was -0.07.

The performance of TND to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.5648 and a 90 day low of 35.2666. This means the 90 day average was 35.3830. The change for TND to XPF was -0.32.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 TND35.41510 XPF
5 TND177.07550 XPF
10 TND354.15100 XPF
20 TND708.30200 XPF
50 TND1,770.75500 XPF
100 TND3,541.51000 XPF
250 TND8,853.77500 XPF
500 TND17,707.55000 XPF
1000 TND35,415.10000 XPF
2000 TND70,830.20000 XPF
5000 TND177,075.50000 XPF
10000 TND354,151.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tunisian Dinar
1 XPF0.02824 TND
5 XPF0.14118 TND
10 XPF0.28237 TND
20 XPF0.56473 TND
50 XPF1.41183 TND
100 XPF2.82366 TND
250 XPF7.05915 TND
500 XPF14.11830 TND
1000 XPF28.23660 TND
2000 XPF56.47320 TND
5000 XPF141.18300 TND
10000 XPF282.36600 TND