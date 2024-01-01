500 CFP francs to Tunisian dinars

Convert XPF to TND at the real exchange rate

500 xpf
14.117 tnd

1.000 XPF = 0.02823 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
How to convert CFP francs to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tunisian Dinar
1 XPF0.02823 TND
5 XPF0.14117 TND
10 XPF0.28233 TND
20 XPF0.56467 TND
50 XPF1.41167 TND
100 XPF2.82334 TND
250 XPF7.05835 TND
500 XPF14.11670 TND
1000 XPF28.23340 TND
2000 XPF56.46680 TND
5000 XPF141.16700 TND
10000 XPF282.33400 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 TND35.41910 XPF
5 TND177.09550 XPF
10 TND354.19100 XPF
20 TND708.38200 XPF
50 TND1,770.95500 XPF
100 TND3,541.91000 XPF
250 TND8,854.77500 XPF
500 TND17,709.55000 XPF
1000 TND35,419.10000 XPF
2000 TND70,838.20000 XPF
5000 TND177,095.50000 XPF
10000 TND354,191.00000 XPF