20 CFP francs to Tunisian dinars

Convert XPF to TND at the real exchange rate

20 xpf
0.565 tnd

1.000 XPF = 0.02824 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tunisian Dinar
1 XPF0.02824 TND
5 XPF0.14119 TND
10 XPF0.28239 TND
20 XPF0.56477 TND
50 XPF1.41193 TND
100 XPF2.82385 TND
250 XPF7.05963 TND
500 XPF14.11925 TND
1000 XPF28.23850 TND
2000 XPF56.47700 TND
5000 XPF141.19250 TND
10000 XPF282.38500 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 TND35.41270 XPF
5 TND177.06350 XPF
10 TND354.12700 XPF
20 TND708.25400 XPF
50 TND1,770.63500 XPF
100 TND3,541.27000 XPF
250 TND8,853.17500 XPF
500 TND17,706.35000 XPF
1000 TND35,412.70000 XPF
2000 TND70,825.40000 XPF
5000 TND177,063.50000 XPF
10000 TND354,127.00000 XPF