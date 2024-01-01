Tunisian dinars to Botswanan pulas today

Convert TND to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
4,347.08 bwp

DT1.000 TND = P4.347 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.38194.4192
Low4.33084.3052
Average4.35364.3499
Change-0.13%0.26%
1 TND to BWP stats

The performance of TND to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3819 and a 30 day low of 4.3308. This means the 30 day average was 4.3536. The change for TND to BWP was -0.13.

The performance of TND to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4192 and a 90 day low of 4.3052. This means the 90 day average was 4.3499. The change for TND to BWP was 0.26.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3941.5131.6750.93621.056
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1981.7751.9651.09824.697
1 USD0.9170.781183.7751.3871.5360.85819.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

