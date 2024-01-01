Tunisian dinars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert TND to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
4,818.93 ghs

DT1.000 TND = GH¢4.819 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
TND to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.81924.8192
Low4.69014.2851
Average4.75154.5886
Change2.75%12.46%
1 TND to GHS stats

The performance of TND to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8192 and a 30 day low of 4.6901. This means the 30 day average was 4.7515. The change for TND to GHS was 2.75.

The performance of TND to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8192 and a 90 day low of 4.2851. This means the 90 day average was 4.5886. The change for TND to GHS was 12.46.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TND4.81893 GHS
5 TND24.09465 GHS
10 TND48.18930 GHS
20 TND96.37860 GHS
50 TND240.94650 GHS
100 TND481.89300 GHS
250 TND1,204.73250 GHS
500 TND2,409.46500 GHS
1000 TND4,818.93000 GHS
2000 TND9,637.86000 GHS
5000 TND24,094.65000 GHS
10000 TND48,189.30000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Tunisian Dinar
1 GHS0.20752 TND
5 GHS1.03758 TND
10 GHS2.07515 TND
20 GHS4.15030 TND
50 GHS10.37575 TND
100 GHS20.75150 TND
250 GHS51.87875 TND
500 GHS103.75750 TND
1000 GHS207.51500 TND
2000 GHS415.03000 TND
5000 GHS1,037.57500 TND
10000 GHS2,075.15000 TND