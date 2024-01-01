Tunisian dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert TND to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
1,183.94 aed

DT1.000 TND = د.إ1.184 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.18601.1860
Low1.17591.1659
Average1.18201.1771
Change0.68%0.88%
View full history

1 TND to AED stats

The performance of TND to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1860 and a 30 day low of 1.1759. This means the 30 day average was 1.1820. The change for TND to AED was 0.68.

The performance of TND to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1860 and a 90 day low of 1.1659. This means the 90 day average was 1.1771. The change for TND to AED was 0.88.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TND1.18394 AED
5 TND5.91970 AED
10 TND11.83940 AED
20 TND23.67880 AED
50 TND59.19700 AED
100 TND118.39400 AED
250 TND295.98500 AED
500 TND591.97000 AED
1000 TND1,183.94000 AED
2000 TND2,367.88000 AED
5000 TND5,919.70000 AED
10000 TND11,839.40000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 AED0.84464 TND
5 AED4.22319 TND
10 AED8.44637 TND
20 AED16.89274 TND
50 AED42.23185 TND
100 AED84.46370 TND
250 AED211.15925 TND
500 AED422.31850 TND
1000 AED844.63700 TND
2000 AED1,689.27400 TND
5000 AED4,223.18500 TND
10000 AED8,446.37000 TND