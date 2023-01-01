20 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tunisian dinars

Convert AED to TND at the real exchange rate

20 aed
17.251 tnd

1.00000 AED = 0.86257 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:51 UTC
AED to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 TND
Mid market rate

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 AED0.86257 TND
5 AED4.31283 TND
10 AED8.62565 TND
20 AED17.25130 TND
50 AED43.12825 TND
100 AED86.25650 TND
250 AED215.64125 TND
500 AED431.28250 TND
1000 AED862.56500 TND
2000 AED1725.13000 TND
5000 AED4312.82500 TND
10000 AED8625.65000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TND1.15933 AED
5 TND5.79665 AED
10 TND11.59330 AED
20 TND23.18660 AED
50 TND57.96650 AED
100 TND115.93300 AED
250 TND289.83250 AED
500 TND579.66500 AED
1000 TND1159.33000 AED
2000 TND2318.66000 AED
5000 TND5796.65000 AED
10000 TND11593.30000 AED