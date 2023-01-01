10 thousand Tunisian dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert TND to AED at the real exchange rate

10,000 tnd
11,527.70 aed

1.00000 TND = 1.15277 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45 UTC
TND to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 AED
Mid market rate

How to convert Tunisian dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TND1.15277 AED
5 TND5.76385 AED
10 TND11.52770 AED
20 TND23.05540 AED
50 TND57.63850 AED
100 TND115.27700 AED
250 TND288.19250 AED
500 TND576.38500 AED
1000 TND1152.77000 AED
2000 TND2305.54000 AED
5000 TND5763.85000 AED
10000 TND11527.70000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 AED0.86748 TND
5 AED4.33739 TND
10 AED8.67479 TND
20 AED17.34958 TND
50 AED43.37395 TND
100 AED86.74790 TND
250 AED216.86975 TND
500 AED433.73950 TND
1000 AED867.47900 TND
2000 AED1734.95800 TND
5000 AED4337.39500 TND
10000 AED8674.79000 TND