Tunisian dinars to Saudi riyals today

Convert TND to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
1,209.73 sar

DT1.000 TND = SR1.210 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TND to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.21111.2111
Low1.20091.1908
Average1.20721.2021
Change0.73%0.94%
1 TND to SAR stats

The performance of TND to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2111 and a 30 day low of 1.2009. This means the 30 day average was 1.2072. The change for TND to SAR was 0.73.

The performance of TND to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2111 and a 90 day low of 1.1908. This means the 90 day average was 1.2021. The change for TND to SAR was 0.94.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 TND1.20973 SAR
5 TND6.04865 SAR
10 TND12.09730 SAR
20 TND24.19460 SAR
50 TND60.48650 SAR
100 TND120.97300 SAR
250 TND302.43250 SAR
500 TND604.86500 SAR
1000 TND1,209.73000 SAR
2000 TND2,419.46000 SAR
5000 TND6,048.65000 SAR
10000 TND12,097.30000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tunisian Dinar
1 SAR0.82663 TND
5 SAR4.13316 TND
10 SAR8.26632 TND
20 SAR16.53264 TND
50 SAR41.33160 TND
100 SAR82.66320 TND
250 SAR206.65800 TND
500 SAR413.31600 TND
1000 SAR826.63200 TND
2000 SAR1,653.26400 TND
5000 SAR4,133.16000 TND
10000 SAR8,266.32000 TND