Tunisian dinars to Chilean pesos today

Convert TND to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
306,563 clp

DT1.000 TND = $306.6 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High307.9580307.9580
Low291.7110285.1640
Average301.5544297.1279
Change2.16%3.11%
1 TND to CLP stats

The performance of TND to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 307.9580 and a 30 day low of 291.7110. This means the 30 day average was 301.5544. The change for TND to CLP was 2.16.

The performance of TND to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 307.9580 and a 90 day low of 285.1640. This means the 90 day average was 297.1279. The change for TND to CLP was 3.11.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.4011.5131.6750.93621.055
1 GBP1.17311.28107.2071.7741.9651.09824.696
1 USD0.9170.782183.7851.3871.5360.85819.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 TND306.56300 CLP
5 TND1,532.81500 CLP
10 TND3,065.63000 CLP
20 TND6,131.26000 CLP
50 TND15,328.15000 CLP
100 TND30,656.30000 CLP
250 TND76,640.75000 CLP
500 TND153,281.50000 CLP
1000 TND306,563.00000 CLP
2000 TND613,126.00000 CLP
5000 TND1,532,815.00000 CLP
10000 TND3,065,630.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tunisian Dinar
1 CLP0.00326 TND
5 CLP0.01631 TND
10 CLP0.03262 TND
20 CLP0.06524 TND
50 CLP0.16310 TND
100 CLP0.32620 TND
250 CLP0.81549 TND
500 CLP1.63099 TND
1000 CLP3.26197 TND
2000 CLP6.52394 TND
5000 CLP16.30985 TND
10000 CLP32.61970 TND