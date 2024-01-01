Tunisian dinars to Turkish liras today

Convert TND to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
10,707.50 try

DT1.000 TND = TL10.71 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.709310.7093
Low10.447910.2986
Average10.614410.4567
Change2.48%3.85%
View full history

1 TND to TRY stats

The performance of TND to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.7093 and a 30 day low of 10.4479. This means the 30 day average was 10.6144. The change for TND to TRY was 2.48.

The performance of TND to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.7093 and a 90 day low of 10.2986. This means the 90 day average was 10.4567. The change for TND to TRY was 3.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3241.5141.6770.93521.114
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0861.7751.9671.09724.758
1 USD0.9170.782183.7261.3881.5380.85719.358
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 TND10.70750 TRY
5 TND53.53750 TRY
10 TND107.07500 TRY
20 TND214.15000 TRY
50 TND535.37500 TRY
100 TND1,070.75000 TRY
250 TND2,676.87500 TRY
500 TND5,353.75000 TRY
1000 TND10,707.50000 TRY
2000 TND21,415.00000 TRY
5000 TND53,537.50000 TRY
10000 TND107,075.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Tunisian Dinar
1 TRY0.09339 TND
5 TRY0.46696 TND
10 TRY0.93392 TND
20 TRY1.86784 TND
50 TRY4.66961 TND
100 TRY9.33922 TND
250 TRY23.34805 TND
500 TRY46.69610 TND
1000 TRY93.39220 TND
2000 TRY186.78440 TND
5000 TRY466.96100 TND
10000 TRY933.92200 TND