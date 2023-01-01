10 Tunisian dinars to Turkish liras

Convert TND to TRY at the real exchange rate

10 tnd
86.41 try

1.00000 TND = 8.64119 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:4 UTC
TND to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 TND8.64119 TRY
5 TND43.20595 TRY
10 TND86.41190 TRY
20 TND172.82380 TRY
50 TND432.05950 TRY
100 TND864.11900 TRY
250 TND2160.29750 TRY
500 TND4320.59500 TRY
1000 TND8641.19000 TRY
2000 TND17282.38000 TRY
5000 TND43205.95000 TRY
10000 TND86411.90000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Tunisian Dinar
1 TRY0.11572 TND
5 TRY0.57862 TND
10 TRY1.15725 TND
20 TRY2.31450 TND
50 TRY5.78625 TND
100 TRY11.57250 TND
250 TRY28.93125 TND
500 TRY57.86250 TND
1000 TRY115.72500 TND
2000 TRY231.45000 TND
5000 TRY578.62500 TND
10000 TRY1157.25000 TND