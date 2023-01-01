2000 Turkish liras to Tunisian dinars

Convert TRY to TND at the real exchange rate

2000 try
231.350 tnd

1.00000 TRY = 0.11568 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 TND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050887.48441.444111.659640.963318.8992
1GBP1.155211.2139101.0631.668261.917241.1128121.8326
1USD0.951650.823791183.2551.37431.57940.916717.9855
1INR0.01143060.009894790.012011310.01650710.01897070.01101080.216029

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Tunisian Dinar
1 TRY0.11568 TND
5 TRY0.57837 TND
10 TRY1.15675 TND
20 TRY2.31350 TND
50 TRY5.78375 TND
100 TRY11.56750 TND
250 TRY28.91875 TND
500 TRY57.83750 TND
1000 TRY115.67500 TND
2000 TRY231.35000 TND
5000 TRY578.37500 TND
10000 TRY1156.75000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 TND8.64492 TRY
5 TND43.22460 TRY
10 TND86.44920 TRY
20 TND172.89840 TRY
50 TND432.24600 TRY
100 TND864.49200 TRY
250 TND2161.23000 TRY
500 TND4322.46000 TRY
1000 TND8644.92000 TRY
2000 TND17289.84000 TRY
5000 TND43224.60000 TRY
10000 TND86449.20000 TRY