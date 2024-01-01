Tunisian dinars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert TND to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
3,174.69 mad

DT1.000 TND = د.م.3.175 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.19843.2087
Low3.15013.1501
Average3.17203.1812
Change0.37%-1.01%
View full history

1 TND to MAD stats

The performance of TND to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1984 and a 30 day low of 3.1501. This means the 30 day average was 3.1720. The change for TND to MAD was 0.37.

The performance of TND to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2087 and a 90 day low of 3.1501. This means the 90 day average was 3.1812. The change for TND to MAD was -1.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3661.5131.6760.93521.103
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1591.7751.9651.09724.751
1 USD0.9170.782183.7641.3871.5360.85819.347
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 TND3.17469 MAD
5 TND15.87345 MAD
10 TND31.74690 MAD
20 TND63.49380 MAD
50 TND158.73450 MAD
100 TND317.46900 MAD
250 TND793.67250 MAD
500 TND1,587.34500 MAD
1000 TND3,174.69000 MAD
2000 TND6,349.38000 MAD
5000 TND15,873.45000 MAD
10000 TND31,746.90000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 MAD0.31499 TND
5 MAD1.57496 TND
10 MAD3.14991 TND
20 MAD6.29982 TND
50 MAD15.74955 TND
100 MAD31.49910 TND
250 MAD78.74775 TND
500 MAD157.49550 TND
1000 MAD314.99100 TND
2000 MAD629.98200 TND
5000 MAD1,574.95500 TND
10000 MAD3,149.91000 TND