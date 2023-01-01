1 thousand Tunisian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert TND to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 tnd
3236.54 mad

1.00000 TND = 3.23654 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TND to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.050187.45291.444471.661810.963418.9017
1GBP1.155611.2135101.0611.669231.92041.1133121.8429
1USD0.95230.824063183.28051.375551.582530.917417.9999
1INR0.01143470.009895020.012007610.01651710.01900240.01101580.216136

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 TND3.23654 MAD
5 TND16.18270 MAD
10 TND32.36540 MAD
20 TND64.73080 MAD
50 TND161.82700 MAD
100 TND323.65400 MAD
250 TND809.13500 MAD
500 TND1618.27000 MAD
1000 TND3236.54000 MAD
2000 TND6473.08000 MAD
5000 TND16182.70000 MAD
10000 TND32365.40000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tunisian Dinar
1 MAD0.30897 TND
5 MAD1.54486 TND
10 MAD3.08972 TND
20 MAD6.17944 TND
50 MAD15.44860 TND
100 MAD30.89720 TND
250 MAD77.24300 TND
500 MAD154.48600 TND
1000 MAD308.97200 TND
2000 MAD617.94400 TND
5000 MAD1544.86000 TND
10000 MAD3089.72000 TND