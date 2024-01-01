Tunisian dinars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert TND to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
3,522.59 nok

DT1.000 TND = kr3.523 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
TND to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.55433.5543
Low3.37623.3542
Average3.48783.4338
Change4.35%1.77%
1 TND to NOK stats

The performance of TND to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5543 and a 30 day low of 3.3762. This means the 30 day average was 3.4878. The change for TND to NOK was 4.35.

The performance of TND to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5543 and a 90 day low of 3.3542. This means the 90 day average was 3.4338. The change for TND to NOK was 1.77.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 TND3.52259 NOK
5 TND17.61295 NOK
10 TND35.22590 NOK
20 TND70.45180 NOK
50 TND176.12950 NOK
100 TND352.25900 NOK
250 TND880.64750 NOK
500 TND1,761.29500 NOK
1000 TND3,522.59000 NOK
2000 TND7,045.18000 NOK
5000 TND17,612.95000 NOK
10000 TND35,225.90000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 NOK0.28388 TND
5 NOK1.41941 TND
10 NOK2.83882 TND
20 NOK5.67764 TND
50 NOK14.19410 TND
100 NOK28.38820 TND
250 NOK70.97050 TND
500 NOK141.94100 TND
1000 NOK283.88200 TND
2000 NOK567.76400 TND
5000 NOK1,419.41000 TND
10000 NOK2,838.82000 TND