1 thousand Tunisian dinars to Norwegian kroner

Convert TND to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 tnd
3453.45 nok

1.00000 TND = 3.45345 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45 UTC
TND to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 TND3.45345 NOK
5 TND17.26725 NOK
10 TND34.53450 NOK
20 TND69.06900 NOK
50 TND172.67250 NOK
100 TND345.34500 NOK
250 TND863.36250 NOK
500 TND1726.72500 NOK
1000 TND3453.45000 NOK
2000 TND6906.90000 NOK
5000 TND17267.25000 NOK
10000 TND34534.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 NOK0.28957 TND
5 NOK1.44783 TND
10 NOK2.89565 TND
20 NOK5.79130 TND
50 NOK14.47825 TND
100 NOK28.95650 TND
250 NOK72.39125 TND
500 NOK144.78250 TND
1000 NOK289.56500 TND
2000 NOK579.13000 TND
5000 NOK1447.82500 TND
10000 NOK2895.65000 TND