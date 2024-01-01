50 Norwegian kroner to Tunisian dinars

Convert NOK to TND at the real exchange rate

50 nok
14.165 tnd

kr1.000 NOK = DT0.2833 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29620.2981
Low0.28140.2814
Average0.28680.2913
Change-4.35%-1.92%
View full history

1 NOK to TND stats

The performance of NOK to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2962 and a 30 day low of 0.2814. This means the 30 day average was 0.2868. The change for NOK to TND was -4.35.

The performance of NOK to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2981 and a 90 day low of 0.2814. This means the 90 day average was 0.2913. The change for NOK to TND was -1.92.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 NOK0.28330 TND
5 NOK1.41652 TND
10 NOK2.83304 TND
20 NOK5.66608 TND
50 NOK14.16520 TND
100 NOK28.33040 TND
250 NOK70.82600 TND
500 NOK141.65200 TND
1000 NOK283.30400 TND
2000 NOK566.60800 TND
5000 NOK1,416.52000 TND
10000 NOK2,833.04000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 TND3.52978 NOK
5 TND17.64890 NOK
10 TND35.29780 NOK
20 TND70.59560 NOK
50 TND176.48900 NOK
100 TND352.97800 NOK
250 TND882.44500 NOK
500 TND1,764.89000 NOK
1000 TND3,529.78000 NOK
2000 TND7,059.56000 NOK
5000 TND17,648.90000 NOK
10000 TND35,297.80000 NOK