Tunisian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert TND to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
97,260.10 lkr

DT1.000 TND = Sr97.26 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

TND to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High98.068398.0683
Low97.097795.0742
Average97.508996.9095
Change-0.13%2.30%
1 TND to LKR stats

The performance of TND to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 98.0683 and a 30 day low of 97.0977. This means the 30 day average was 97.5089. The change for TND to LKR was -0.13.

The performance of TND to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 98.0683 and a 90 day low of 95.0742. This means the 90 day average was 96.9095. The change for TND to LKR was 2.30.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3561.5131.6760.93621.081
1 GBP1.17311.279107.151.7751.9651.09724.725
1 USD0.9170.782183.7631.3871.5360.85819.329
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TND97.26010 LKR
5 TND486.30050 LKR
10 TND972.60100 LKR
20 TND1,945.20200 LKR
50 TND4,863.00500 LKR
100 TND9,726.01000 LKR
250 TND24,315.02500 LKR
500 TND48,630.05000 LKR
1000 TND97,260.10000 LKR
2000 TND194,520.20000 LKR
5000 TND486,300.50000 LKR
10000 TND972,601.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 LKR0.01028 TND
5 LKR0.05141 TND
10 LKR0.10282 TND
20 LKR0.20563 TND
50 LKR0.51409 TND
100 LKR1.02817 TND
250 LKR2.57042 TND
500 LKR5.14085 TND
1000 LKR10.28170 TND
2000 LKR20.56340 TND
5000 LKR51.40850 TND
10000 LKR102.81700 TND