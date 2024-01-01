Tunisian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees today
Convert TND to LKR at the real exchange rate
|1 TND to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|98.0683
|98.0683
|Low
|97.0977
|95.0742
|Average
|97.5089
|96.9095
|Change
|-0.13%
|2.30%
|View full history
1 TND to LKR stats
The performance of TND to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 98.0683 and a 30 day low of 97.0977. This means the 30 day average was 97.5089. The change for TND to LKR was -0.13.
The performance of TND to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 98.0683 and a 90 day low of 95.0742. This means the 90 day average was 96.9095. The change for TND to LKR was 2.30.
|Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 TND
|97.26010 LKR
|5 TND
|486.30050 LKR
|10 TND
|972.60100 LKR
|20 TND
|1,945.20200 LKR
|50 TND
|4,863.00500 LKR
|100 TND
|9,726.01000 LKR
|250 TND
|24,315.02500 LKR
|500 TND
|48,630.05000 LKR
|1000 TND
|97,260.10000 LKR
|2000 TND
|194,520.20000 LKR
|5000 TND
|486,300.50000 LKR
|10000 TND
|972,601.00000 LKR