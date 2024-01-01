Tunisian dinars to Jersey pounds today

Convert TND to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
251.98 jep

DT1.000 TND = £0.2520 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to JEP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25290.2554
Low0.24810.2481
Average0.24980.2514
Change0.87%-0.96%
View full history

1 TND to JEP stats

The performance of TND to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2529 and a 30 day low of 0.2481. This means the 30 day average was 0.2498. The change for TND to JEP was 0.87.

The performance of TND to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2554 and a 90 day low of 0.2481. This means the 90 day average was 0.2514. The change for TND to JEP was -0.96.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3611.5131.6760.93621.079
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1551.7751.9651.09824.723
1 USD0.9170.782183.7671.3871.5360.85819.327
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jersey pound
1 TND0.25198 JEP
5 TND1.25992 JEP
10 TND2.51983 JEP
20 TND5.03966 JEP
50 TND12.59915 JEP
100 TND25.19830 JEP
250 TND62.99575 JEP
500 TND125.99150 JEP
1000 TND251.98300 JEP
2000 TND503.96600 JEP
5000 TND1,259.91500 JEP
10000 TND2,519.83000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 JEP3.96852 TND
5 JEP19.84260 TND
10 JEP39.68520 TND
20 JEP79.37040 TND
50 JEP198.42600 TND
100 JEP396.85200 TND
250 JEP992.13000 TND
500 JEP1,984.26000 TND
1000 JEP3,968.52000 TND
2000 JEP7,937.04000 TND
5000 JEP19,842.60000 TND
10000 JEP39,685.20000 TND