1 Tunisian dinar to Jersey pounds

Convert TND to JEP at the real exchange rate

1 tnd
0.25 jep

1.00000 TND = 0.25473 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jersey pound
1 TND0.25473 JEP
5 TND1.27365 JEP
10 TND2.54730 JEP
20 TND5.09460 JEP
50 TND12.73650 JEP
100 TND25.47300 JEP
250 TND63.68250 JEP
500 TND127.36500 JEP
1000 TND254.73000 JEP
2000 TND509.46000 JEP
5000 TND1273.65000 JEP
10000 TND2547.30000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 JEP3.92573 TND
5 JEP19.62865 TND
10 JEP39.25730 TND
20 JEP78.51460 TND
50 JEP196.28650 TND
100 JEP392.57300 TND
250 JEP981.43250 TND
500 JEP1962.86500 TND
1000 JEP3925.73000 TND
2000 JEP7851.46000 TND
5000 JEP19628.65000 TND
10000 JEP39257.30000 TND