Tunisian dinars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert TND to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
44,461.50 isk

DT1.000 TND = kr44.46 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.720344.7203
Low44.031843.9648
Average44.303044.3301
Change0.79%-0.32%
1 TND to ISK stats

The performance of TND to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.7203 and a 30 day low of 44.0318. This means the 30 day average was 44.3030. The change for TND to ISK was 0.79.

The performance of TND to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.7203 and a 90 day low of 43.9648. This means the 90 day average was 44.3301. The change for TND to ISK was -0.32.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 TND44.46150 ISK
5 TND222.30750 ISK
10 TND444.61500 ISK
20 TND889.23000 ISK
50 TND2,223.07500 ISK
100 TND4,446.15000 ISK
250 TND11,115.37500 ISK
500 TND22,230.75000 ISK
1000 TND44,461.50000 ISK
2000 TND88,923.00000 ISK
5000 TND222,307.50000 ISK
10000 TND444,615.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tunisian Dinar
1 ISK0.02249 TND
5 ISK0.11246 TND
10 ISK0.22491 TND
20 ISK0.44983 TND
50 ISK1.12457 TND
100 ISK2.24914 TND
250 ISK5.62285 TND
500 ISK11.24570 TND
1000 ISK22.49140 TND
2000 ISK44.98280 TND
5000 ISK112.45700 TND
10000 ISK224.91400 TND