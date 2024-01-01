Tunisian dinars to Icelandic krónas today
Convert TND to ISK at the real exchange rate
|1 TND to ISK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|44.7203
|44.7203
|Low
|44.0318
|43.9648
|Average
|44.3030
|44.3301
|Change
|0.79%
|-0.32%
1 TND to ISK stats
The performance of TND to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.7203 and a 30 day low of 44.0318. This means the 30 day average was 44.3030. The change for TND to ISK was 0.79.
The performance of TND to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 44.7203 and a 90 day low of 43.9648. This means the 90 day average was 44.3301. The change for TND to ISK was -0.32.
|Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Icelandic Króna
|1 TND
|44.46150 ISK
|5 TND
|222.30750 ISK
|10 TND
|444.61500 ISK
|20 TND
|889.23000 ISK
|50 TND
|2,223.07500 ISK
|100 TND
|4,446.15000 ISK
|250 TND
|11,115.37500 ISK
|500 TND
|22,230.75000 ISK
|1000 TND
|44,461.50000 ISK
|2000 TND
|88,923.00000 ISK
|5000 TND
|222,307.50000 ISK
|10000 TND
|444,615.00000 ISK