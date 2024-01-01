2,000 Icelandic krónas to Tunisian dinars

Convert ISK to TND at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
44.983 tnd

kr1.000 ISK = DT0.02249 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02270.0227
Low0.02240.0224
Average0.02260.0226
Change-0.78%0.32%
1 ISK to TND stats

The performance of ISK to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0227 and a 30 day low of 0.0224. This means the 30 day average was 0.0226. The change for ISK to TND was -0.78.

The performance of ISK to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0227 and a 90 day low of 0.0224. This means the 90 day average was 0.0226. The change for ISK to TND was 0.32.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tunisian Dinar
1 ISK0.02249 TND
5 ISK0.11246 TND
10 ISK0.22492 TND
20 ISK0.44983 TND
50 ISK1.12458 TND
100 ISK2.24916 TND
250 ISK5.62290 TND
500 ISK11.24580 TND
1000 ISK22.49160 TND
2000 ISK44.98320 TND
5000 ISK112.45800 TND
10000 ISK224.91600 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 TND44.46110 ISK
5 TND222.30550 ISK
10 TND444.61100 ISK
20 TND889.22200 ISK
50 TND2,223.05500 ISK
100 TND4,446.11000 ISK
250 TND11,115.27500 ISK
500 TND22,230.55000 ISK
1000 TND44,461.10000 ISK
2000 TND88,922.20000 ISK
5000 TND222,305.50000 ISK
10000 TND444,611.00000 ISK