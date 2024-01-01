Tunisian dinars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert TND to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
193,837 xof

DT1.000 TND = CFA193.8 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:33
TND to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High195.7410195.7410
Low193.4600193.3200
Average194.2956194.3998
Change0.05%-0.43%
1 TND to XOF stats

The performance of TND to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 195.7410 and a 30 day low of 193.4600. This means the 30 day average was 194.2956. The change for TND to XOF was 0.05.

The performance of TND to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 195.7410 and a 90 day low of 193.3200. This means the 90 day average was 194.3998. The change for TND to XOF was -0.43.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TND193.83700 XOF
5 TND969.18500 XOF
10 TND1,938.37000 XOF
20 TND3,876.74000 XOF
50 TND9,691.85000 XOF
100 TND19,383.70000 XOF
250 TND48,459.25000 XOF
500 TND96,918.50000 XOF
1000 TND193,837.00000 XOF
2000 TND387,674.00000 XOF
5000 TND969,185.00000 XOF
10000 TND1,938,370.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Tunisian Dinar
1 XOF0.00516 TND
5 XOF0.02579 TND
10 XOF0.05159 TND
20 XOF0.10318 TND
50 XOF0.25795 TND
100 XOF0.51590 TND
250 XOF1.28974 TND
500 XOF2.57949 TND
1000 XOF5.15897 TND
2000 XOF10.31794 TND
5000 XOF25.79485 TND
10000 XOF51.58970 TND