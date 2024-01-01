Tunisian dinars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert TND to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
2,516.30 hkd

DT1.000 TND = $2.516 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.52092.5209
Low2.50122.4786
Average2.51302.5029
Change0.60%0.72%
View full history

1 TND to HKD stats

The performance of TND to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5209 and a 30 day low of 2.5012. This means the 30 day average was 2.5130. The change for TND to HKD was 0.60.

The performance of TND to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5209 and a 90 day low of 2.4786. This means the 90 day average was 2.5029. The change for TND to HKD was 0.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3581.5131.6760.93621.076
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1491.7741.9661.09824.718
1 USD0.9170.782183.7691.3871.5370.85819.325
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TND2.51630 HKD
5 TND12.58150 HKD
10 TND25.16300 HKD
20 TND50.32600 HKD
50 TND125.81500 HKD
100 TND251.63000 HKD
250 TND629.07500 HKD
500 TND1,258.15000 HKD
1000 TND2,516.30000 HKD
2000 TND5,032.60000 HKD
5000 TND12,581.50000 HKD
10000 TND25,163.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
100 HKD39.74090 TND
200 HKD79.48180 TND
300 HKD119.22270 TND
500 HKD198.70450 TND
1000 HKD397.40900 TND
2000 HKD794.81800 TND
2500 HKD993.52250 TND
3000 HKD1,192.22700 TND
4000 HKD1,589.63600 TND
5000 HKD1,987.04500 TND
10000 HKD3,974.09000 TND
20000 HKD7,948.18000 TND