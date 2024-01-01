Tunisian dinars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert TND to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
542.06 nzd

DT1.000 TND = $0.5421 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29
TND to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54790.5479
Low0.52100.5181
Average0.53500.5273
Change4.05%1.93%
1 TND to NZD stats

The performance of TND to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5479 and a 30 day low of 0.5210. This means the 30 day average was 0.5350. The change for TND to NZD was 4.05.

The performance of TND to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5479 and a 90 day low of 0.5181. This means the 90 day average was 0.5273. The change for TND to NZD was 1.93.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 TND0.54206 NZD
5 TND2.71031 NZD
10 TND5.42061 NZD
20 TND10.84122 NZD
50 TND27.10305 NZD
100 TND54.20610 NZD
250 TND135.51525 NZD
500 TND271.03050 NZD
1000 TND542.06100 NZD
2000 TND1,084.12200 NZD
5000 TND2,710.30500 NZD
10000 TND5,420.61000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 NZD1.84481 TND
5 NZD9.22405 TND
10 NZD18.44810 TND
20 NZD36.89620 TND
50 NZD92.24050 TND
100 NZD184.48100 TND
250 NZD461.20250 TND
500 NZD922.40500 TND
1000 NZD1,844.81000 TND
2000 NZD3,689.62000 TND
5000 NZD9,224.05000 TND
10000 NZD18,448.10000 TND