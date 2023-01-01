1 Tunisian dinar to New Zealand dollars

Convert TND to NZD

1 tnd
0.53 nzd

1.00000 TND = 0.53084 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45 UTC
TND to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 TND0.53084 NZD
5 TND2.65421 NZD
10 TND5.30842 NZD
20 TND10.61684 NZD
50 TND26.54210 NZD
100 TND53.08420 NZD
250 TND132.71050 NZD
500 TND265.42100 NZD
1000 TND530.84200 NZD
2000 TND1061.68400 NZD
5000 TND2654.21000 NZD
10000 TND5308.42000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 NZD1.88380 TND
5 NZD9.41900 TND
10 NZD18.83800 TND
20 NZD37.67600 TND
50 NZD94.19000 TND
100 NZD188.38000 TND
250 NZD470.95000 TND
500 NZD941.90000 TND
1000 NZD1883.80000 TND
2000 NZD3767.60000 TND
5000 NZD9419.00000 TND
10000 NZD18838.00000 TND