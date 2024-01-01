50 New Zealand dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert NZD to TND at the real exchange rate

50 nzd
92.458 tnd

$1.000 NZD = DT1.849 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.91951.9300
Low1.82521.8252
Average1.86991.8969
Change-3.66%-1.67%
View full history

1 NZD to TND stats

The performance of NZD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9195 and a 30 day low of 1.8252. This means the 30 day average was 1.8699. The change for NZD to TND was -3.66.

The performance of NZD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9300 and a 90 day low of 1.8252. This means the 90 day average was 1.8969. The change for NZD to TND was -1.67.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.791.3870.858146.43
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6020.9040.55995.421
1 GBP1.2811.96611.173107.3271.7761.099187.562
1 EUR1.0921.6760.853191.5121.5150.937159.925

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 NZD1.84916 TND
5 NZD9.24580 TND
10 NZD18.49160 TND
20 NZD36.98320 TND
50 NZD92.45800 TND
100 NZD184.91600 TND
250 NZD462.29000 TND
500 NZD924.58000 TND
1000 NZD1,849.16000 TND
2000 NZD3,698.32000 TND
5000 NZD9,245.80000 TND
10000 NZD18,491.60000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 TND0.54079 NZD
5 TND2.70394 NZD
10 TND5.40787 NZD
20 TND10.81574 NZD
50 TND27.03935 NZD
100 TND54.07870 NZD
250 TND135.19675 NZD
500 TND270.39350 NZD
1000 TND540.78700 NZD
2000 TND1,081.57400 NZD
5000 TND2,703.93500 NZD
10000 TND5,407.87000 NZD