10 Tunisian dinars to New Zealand dollars

Convert TND to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 tnd
5.31 nzd

1.00000 TND = 0.53060 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46 UTC
TND to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.050387.46951.444161.661870.963318.8979
1GBP1.1554711.21355101.0651.668631.920171.1130621.8353
1USD0.95210.824029183.28051.3751.582280.917217.9929
1INR0.01143260.009894620.012007610.01651050.01899940.01101340.216052

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 TND0.53060 NZD
5 TND2.65300 NZD
10 TND5.30600 NZD
20 TND10.61200 NZD
50 TND26.53000 NZD
100 TND53.06000 NZD
250 TND132.65000 NZD
500 TND265.30000 NZD
1000 TND530.60000 NZD
2000 TND1061.20000 NZD
5000 TND2653.00000 NZD
10000 TND5306.00000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 NZD1.88466 TND
5 NZD9.42330 TND
10 NZD18.84660 TND
20 NZD37.69320 TND
50 NZD94.23300 TND
100 NZD188.46600 TND
250 NZD471.16500 TND
500 NZD942.33000 TND
1000 NZD1884.66000 TND
2000 NZD3769.32000 TND
5000 NZD9423.30000 TND
10000 NZD18846.60000 TND