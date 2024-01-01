10 New Zealand dollars to Tunisian dinars

Convert NZD to TND at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
18.493 tnd

$1.000 NZD = DT1.849 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
We can't send money between these currencies

NZD to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.91951.9300
Low1.82521.8252
Average1.86991.8969
Change-3.65%-1.66%
1 NZD to TND stats

The performance of NZD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9195 and a 30 day low of 1.8252. This means the 30 day average was 1.8699. The change for NZD to TND was -3.65.

The performance of NZD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9300 and a 90 day low of 1.8252. This means the 90 day average was 1.8969. The change for NZD to TND was -1.66.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 NZD1.84931 TND
5 NZD9.24655 TND
10 NZD18.49310 TND
20 NZD36.98620 TND
50 NZD92.46550 TND
100 NZD184.93100 TND
250 NZD462.32750 TND
500 NZD924.65500 TND
1000 NZD1,849.31000 TND
2000 NZD3,698.62000 TND
5000 NZD9,246.55000 TND
10000 NZD18,493.10000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 TND0.54074 NZD
5 TND2.70371 NZD
10 TND5.40742 NZD
20 TND10.81484 NZD
50 TND27.03710 NZD
100 TND54.07420 NZD
250 TND135.18550 NZD
500 TND270.37100 NZD
1000 TND540.74200 NZD
2000 TND1,081.48400 NZD
5000 TND2,703.71000 NZD
10000 TND5,407.42000 NZD