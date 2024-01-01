Tunisian dinars to Canadian dollars today

Convert TND to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
447.03 cad

DT1.000 TND = C$0.4470 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44720.4472
Low0.43660.4347
Average0.44200.4390
Change2.36%2.33%
View full history

1 TND to CAD stats

The performance of TND to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4472 and a 30 day low of 0.4366. This means the 30 day average was 0.4420. The change for TND to CAD was 2.36.

The performance of TND to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4472 and a 90 day low of 0.4347. This means the 90 day average was 0.4390. The change for TND to CAD was 2.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3831.5131.6750.93621.062
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1861.7751.9651.09824.705
1 USD0.9170.781183.7651.3871.5360.85819.306
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 TND0.44703 CAD
5 TND2.23516 CAD
10 TND4.47032 CAD
20 TND8.94064 CAD
50 TND22.35160 CAD
100 TND44.70320 CAD
250 TND111.75800 CAD
500 TND223.51600 CAD
1000 TND447.03200 CAD
2000 TND894.06400 CAD
5000 TND2,235.16000 CAD
10000 TND4,470.32000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 CAD2.23698 TND
5 CAD11.18490 TND
10 CAD22.36980 TND
20 CAD44.73960 TND
50 CAD111.84900 TND
100 CAD223.69800 TND
250 CAD559.24500 TND
500 CAD1,118.49000 TND
1000 CAD2,236.98000 TND
2000 CAD4,473.96000 TND
5000 CAD11,184.90000 TND
10000 CAD22,369.80000 TND